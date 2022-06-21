- Advertisement -

Ghanaians on the internet have rebuked Delay for throwing shades at Joyce Blessing during her most recent interview with Piesie Esther.

Recall that somewhere in 2017, Delay and Joyce Blessing had a slight scuffle after the singer accused her of asking her inappropriate questions and even going to the extreme of disrespecting her husband on her show.

Joyce Blessing made this revelation during an interview with Abeiku Santana where she fired back at Delay and pointed her black to the masses.

Apparently, Delay still holds some sort of grudges against Joyce Blessing reason behind her inconsiderate attack on the estranged female vocalist.

In the course of her interview with Piesie Esther, Delay mocked Joyce Blessing after asking Piesie Esther if her husband frowns on granting interviews.

Although Delay didn’t literally mention Joyce Blessing’s name but her demeanour and how she recounted locking horns with “a certain female gospel singer’s husband” said it all.

It is at the back of this needless and pointless jab at Joyce Blessing that has forced some social media users to go hard on Delay for her insensitiveness.

According to these angry Ghanaians, they were all witnesses to how the masses defended Delay when Afia Schwar mocked her as a barren woman a few weeks ago.

But today, she has the big mouth to make merry over another person’s predicaments.

Delay is fond of first throwing shots at her enemies and later crying wolf on the internet as the victim. She should stop that and attack jer goes with her full chest.