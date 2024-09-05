Ghanaian screenwriter Osarfo Anthony appointed as a judge for US Presidential Service Center Film Festival

Renowned Ghanaian screenwriter and entertainment journalist, Osarfo Anthony, has been appointed as a judge for the 2024 US Presidential Service Center (USPSC) Film Festival.



Osarfo expressed his excitement at the appointment, emphasizing the rigorous process he went through to secure the position. He stated that he applied a year ago.

“I underwent a thorough background check, which included a review of my criminal records and an assessment of my professional image on social media, interactions, and my writings on art, media, and filmmaking. They monitored me for almost a year before giving me this appointment.”



Osarfo will be working alongside other judges from around the world, all of whom have extensive experience in screenwriting, filmmaking, and diverse cultures.

Their responsibility is to assess and select the winners, finalists, and runners-up for the film festival, which will take place in the United States (Glover, North Carolina).



The USPSC International Film Festival is an all-inclusive festival that celebrates films and series about the first families and White House stories, with a focus on supporting aspiring filmmakers in securing funding and production opportunities.



In addition to his judging role, Osarfo’s recent supernatural horror screenplay has garnered recognition, including selection for the prestigious Nostos Screenwriters Retreats hosted in Italy (Arezzo, Tuscany).

He was among 8 screenwriters selected across the globe for a two-week intensive training in an environment structured to foster collaboration and high-quality script development.



He has also achieved success in various genre-friendly competitions, placing and winning awards for:

WINNER, Best Original Screenplay – Hollywood Blood Horror Festival.

WINNER – Best Supernatural Horror Script – Hollywood Horrorfest.

WINNER – Best Horror Screenplay – Hollywood Just4shorts Film and Screenplay Contest.

FINALIST (twice) – 13Horror.com Film & Screenplay Contest.

FINALIST Horror/Thriller category – Creative World Awards (CWA).

SEMI-FINALIST – Los Angeles Crime and Horror Film Festival.

SEMI-FINALIST – Filmmatic Short Script Contest.

SEMI-FINALIST – Screenwriters Network (SWN) Script Competition.