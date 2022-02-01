type here...
NewsWorld

Ghanaian student in UK arrested over a romantic relationship with a 14-year-old girl

By Lizbeth Brown
Chris Somoah
A Ghanaian student living in the United Kingdom has been detained for reportedly having a romantic affair with a 14-year-old British girl.

In a video that has surfaced online, the student identified as Isaac Kris Somana explained that he only wanted to meet the young girl to have a conversation.

While defending himself, Kris confessed that he knew the girl was 14 years but had no intention of having a sexual relationship with her.

According to him, he travelled for two hours to meet the young girl out of friendship.

“I accept the fact that I sent her messages regarding to sex but I have no intention of having sex with her. I came here to meet her to have a normal conversation with her. I have no intention to rape anyone”, the student stated.

Read some comments below after the video went viral;

Nana Kumah stated; “I think it’s a set up though .. either way this guy has disgraced himself and his family Awwwww”.

Muda lawal asserted; “Its a big shame to watch this because the woman is not even given him the chance to talk and also its a different culture and if it was in Ghana it would have been a different case. until you shame him whats the proof he was going to have sex with her”.

Nkwasiafuo bi gu parliament added; “I hope he doesn’t get deported. Sorry dude you ain’t smart to have a dialogue”.

Eve Kessie asked; “Why will you put yourself into this kind of situation. Sad”.

Nana Amoah Owusu Boafo added; “This whole thing was a set up. The mom had access to the girl’s account and saw the chats, so she set a trap for the guy to come over and nigga fell for the trap. The woman interrogating him obviously wants to use this black African as a scape goat. You can see she’s not ready to listen to anything the guy has to say. Why do you travel to meet a 14 year old? What foolishness!”.

    Source:Ghpage

