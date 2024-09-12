This was revealed by one of their own identified as Lius Laud Apprey who is a PhD student at the University of Kent.

Recently, some students studying at the University of Birmingham were cancelled and these students face possible deportation back to their various countries.

He stated that the male students who are stuck sell their sperm and receive payment ranging from £150 to £250, depending on the weight and quality of the sperm.

He revealed that students are in a precarious condition and are fighting for their lives.

“Unfortunately, some of my colleagues in other universities have been sacked by the universities. They were withdrawn a month ago. And as we speak, there are students who have been asked by the Home Office to leave by November 9, 2024, and you can imagine the stress students are going through. Some of the students sleep in the libraries because, of course, you can’t pay for your accommodation.

“Some of them have been sent to court on a regular basis, by landlords, of course, here is not Ghana; the landlords don’t understand anything. They take you to court to demand their monies,” he revealed.

He continued by saying that the circumstances are forcing some male students from Nottingham University to travel to Manchester clinics to sell their sperm.

“People are going through hell. You might have heard that some male students from Nottingham University travel as far as Manchester to a clinic just to sell their sperm,” he noted.