Ghanaian teacher who relocated abroad with GHC 20,000 loan gives solid tips to his colleagues on how they can do the same

A Ghanaian teacher, who first went to Canada but now residing in the USA, has become a viral sensation on social media after sharing his inspirational journey and offering valuable advice to fellow educators contemplating international relocation.

In a heartfelt video, the man reflected on his decision to move to Canada and now the United States, sharing the challenges he faced and the lessons learned along the way.

The circulating video shows the teacher’s sincerity as he encouraged his colleagues not to be discouraged by financial constraints, citing his own experience.

Despite receiving a small salary in Ghana, he decided to take a leap of faith and pursue his dream of living and working abroad.

To overcome the financial hurdle, the teacher utilized his profession to his advantage and secured a loan of 20,000 cedis to cover his visa processing and flight expenses.

Although this decision resulted in a reduced monthly salary, dropping from GH1,600 to GH800, he remained undeterred in his pursuit of opportunities abroad.

The teacher candidly shared the challenges he encountered during the process, particularly about his bank statement.

However, he emphasized the importance of taking risks in life and leveraging one’s professional background to explore new horizons.

“I encourage all my colleagues not to complain about lacking funds for travel because I was once in that situation. Take risks, it’s part of life,” he stated in the video.

Aside from taking deadly risks, the teacher also attributed his success to the grace of God.

Watch the video below to know more…

