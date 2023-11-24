type here...
Ghanaian teenage student in the UK killed by Nigerian teenage student over drugs

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:

A Ghanaian student in the UK who goes by the name, Kwabena Osei-Poku was murdered by his Nigerian colleague, Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, the Northhampton Crown Court has ruled.

Lebaga-Idubor was convicted of murder and possession of a knife and was sentenced by the same court in January.

The court heard that Kwabena Osei-Poku, 19 and Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, also 19, were both students of Northampton University and also drug peddlers.

Both sold cannabis. In April, the Nigerian and a compatriot, Ogechi Eke, told Kwabena they wanted to buy some drugs from him.

Unknown to Kwabena, they robbed him of his stash worth £1,000 and warned him to stop selling drugs on their territory.

Kwabena Osei-Poku chased the two in an attempt to retrieve his drugs and that’s when the unfortunate happened when Melvin stabbed him twice in the neck.

He was taken to hospital but died. CCTV footage also showed Melvin in the aftermath of the stabbing seeking medical help.

After a 6-week trial, the court found him guilty of murder and possession of a knife but found Eze not guilty of both charges as well as an additional manslaughter charge.

