Ghanaian University graduate jobless for 3 years die the same day he gained employment

Andrew Adomako-Jassie, a 30-year-old Ghanaian University graduate is reported to have passed on to glory the same day he got employment with the Ghana Immigration Service after 3 years of being jobless.

The now-deceased young man nicknamed ‘Abodam’ is said to have died shortly after complaining of a headache on Monday, December 14, 2020 (reports has it that that was the exact date he gained his fresh employment).

Harden, a friend of the late Andrew broke the news on social media. He wrote;

My guy has been stressing for a job for the past 3 years after Uni, only to get a job and die the next day.

Heard he was supposed to start immigration training yesterday and he complained about headache, that’s all