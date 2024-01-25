Ghanaian wife heartbroken as she catches her husband sleeping with her biological mother (Video)

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian wife has accused her husband of sleeping with her biological mother.

According to the woman, due to her husband’s sexual affair with her biological mother, he says he’s no longer interested in their marriage.

As alleged by the woman, her husband once told her during a heated argument that her mother has a tighter vajayjay as compared to hers.

The estranged wife named Angela further added that her husband, Philip, no longer sleeps at home but rather spends all his time with his mother who’s a trader at Kumasi Kejetia.

Meanwhile, both Philp and his mother have refused to grant the wife and family audience to discuss the issue.

The mother has refuted sleeping with her son but it’s believed she’s telling lies.

