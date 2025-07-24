type here...
News

Ghanaian woman discovered dead inside her room due to excessive fasting

By Armani Brooklyn
Woman crying and casket

The Ghanaian community in Toronto, Canada, is reeling with shock and grief following the death of a young Ghanaian woman who was reportedly found dead in her room after more than a month.

According to one of the prominent leaders within the community, the woman is believed to have died as a result of prolonged fasting, allegedly influenced by her religious convictions.

Sources claim the deceased was a member of Adom Kyei Duah’s Philadelphia Church, a faith-based group that has attracted significant attention both in Ghana and among the diaspora for its unconventional spiritual practices.

READ ALSO: Family discovers their ‘female’ househelp is a man

Woman crying and casket

In a disturbing twist, it has been alleged that the woman refused to take her prescribed medications, opting instead to rely solely on a herbal drink popularly known as “Sobolo” reportedly linked to Adom Kyei Duah’s ministry.

Bottles of Sobolos were reportedly found in her room, further fueling speculation surrounding her death.

“People are heartbroken,” said one community elder. “She was full of life, but her commitment to extreme fasting and refusal of medical treatment cost her everything.”

READ ALSO: GH guy in Canada cautions peers who want to travel to the country

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Househelp

Family discovers their ‘female’ househelp is actually a man

Ghanaian guy living in Canada

GH guy in Canada cautions peers who want to travel to the country

GhPageNews

TODAY

Thursday, July 24, 2025
24.9 C
Accra

Also Read

Doctor & nurse sacked for office romance

Doctor nurse

Lecturer dies on top of level 200 student

Dr Ibikunle

Brother discipline their sister’s husband for assault

Brothers In Law Beating husband

Wo maame tw3, you wont even get a pesewa from me- Afia Schwar attacks Sammy Gyamfi

University of Niger dismisses female student in viral video

University of Niger
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways