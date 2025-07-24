Ghanaian woman discovered dead inside her room due to excessive fasting

The Ghanaian community in Toronto, Canada, is reeling with shock and grief following the death of a young Ghanaian woman who was reportedly found dead in her room after more than a month.

According to one of the prominent leaders within the community, the woman is believed to have died as a result of prolonged fasting, allegedly influenced by her religious convictions.

Sources claim the deceased was a member of Adom Kyei Duah’s Philadelphia Church, a faith-based group that has attracted significant attention both in Ghana and among the diaspora for its unconventional spiritual practices.

In a disturbing twist, it has been alleged that the woman refused to take her prescribed medications, opting instead to rely solely on a herbal drink popularly known as “Sobolo” reportedly linked to Adom Kyei Duah’s ministry.

Bottles of Sobolos were reportedly found in her room, further fueling speculation surrounding her death.

“People are heartbroken,” said one community elder. “She was full of life, but her commitment to extreme fasting and refusal of medical treatment cost her everything.”

