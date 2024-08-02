Ghanaian woman dumps husband who sponsored her to Canada because he’s now broke and works as a labourer

A Ghanaian man, who previously lived in Canada, has shared a heartbreaking series of events involving his wife, who is based in Canada.

Narrating his ordeal to Aunty Naa on Oyerepa FM, he opened up about how a misunderstanding between him and his wife led to his arrest.

Having initially relocated to Canada, he soon sent for his wife and five children to join him. For a while, things went smoothly, and the family seemed to be thriving.

However, his wife’s attitude changed, leading to tension between the couple.

The turning point came one day when a misunderstanding between the man and his wife prompted a neighbour to call the police.

When the authorities arrived, they separated the couple and drove the man out of his home.

Following the incident, he decided to return to Ghana; however, crucial documents, including his driver’s license, went missing and were never retrieved.

Thankfully, the Canadian government, in collaboration with the Ghanaian Consul in Canada, made arrangements for him to return to Ghana.

Life has become tough ever since he returned, and all attempts to secure help from his wife have proved futile. Adding to his woes, his wife is demanding a divorce.