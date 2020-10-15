- Advertisement -

In a trending video on social media, a Ghanaian woman based in the US is seen angrily throwing the clothes and other belongings of her husband on the streets.

She also ejected the husband [Nana Amponsah Bediako] as seen in the video after throwing his clothes away on the grounds of he not paying the rent for two consecutive months.

According to the voice of the woman heard in the footage, she has been the one working to pay for the house rent and catering for other needful things of the house and she’s tired, hence the decision to throw the man out.

At least if she’s the one taking the responsibilities of the husband, she sees no reason to still have him in the house.

The US-based Ghanaian woman who was not ready to listen to the husband who apparently taped the whole incident ordered him to leave the house with immediate effect.

The husband, however, shocked by the sudden turn of events in the marriage also perturbed by the situation told the wife to take full custody of their children.