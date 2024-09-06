type here...
GhPageNewsGhanaian woman funds her own wedding after meeting her old obroni husband;...
News

Ghanaian woman funds her own wedding after meeting her old obroni husband; Netizens bash her

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaian woman funds her own wedding after meeting her old obroni husband; Netizens bash her

Faustina, a Ghanaian woman based in Germany has shared her unconventional love story and the circumstances surrounding her marriage to her German husband

As disclosed by her, although her parents did not support the marriage, she knew what she wanted and decided to pursue it.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Faustina revealed that she paid for their wedding only one month after meeting her husband in Accra.

She added that her husband was honest about his financial situation, clarifying that, contrary to common belief, not all white people are wealthy.

Ghanaian woman funds her own wedding after meeting her old obroni husband; Netizens bash her

Faustina appreciated his honesty and saw something special in him, leading her to propose marriage.

“I met him in Accra when he was looking for an affordable hotel. We exchanged numbers, and he called in the next three days.

-- AD --

One thing led to the other, and we agreed to marry. He did not have the money for the ceremony, so I gave him some.”

Faustina said her husband later refunded the money when he returned to Germany. She stayed back in Ghana to learn the German language and get the needed travel documentation to join him.

She added that initially, her parents were not in support of the marriage because of the age gap, the rapid progression of their relationship, and financial concerns.

However, over time, her family accepted and supported their marriage.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, September 6, 2024
Accra
few clouds
73.8 ° F
73.8 °
73.8 °
83 %
2.2mph
20 %
Fri
81 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
80 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways