Speaking in a recent interview with Barima Kaakyire Agyemang on Step 1 TV, a woman from Ghana by the name of Aba talked openly about getting pregnant without having sex.

In this YouTube video that our team came across, Aba described how she hadn’t slept with a guy for the past four years, hence when she started experiencing strange stomach pain and swelling, she assumed it was a fibroid.

While she was on her way to the hospital as she was told she needed to undergo surgery to get the mass removed.

She got an urge to push the ‘fibroid’ out to avoid getting it removed surgically, and to her surprise, a bouncing baby boy dropped.

The new mother who sells water along the road acknowledged that she does not have the resources to take care of the child.

But also disclosed in the latter part of the interview that thankfully, her pastor’s wife has been helping her out however little she can.

Alot of Ghanaians who have come across this intriguing story of Aba have suggested that her baby daddy has absconded and she fabricated this story to avoid shame.

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the video;

Paul K Boafo – May be she was drugged 9 months ago at a funeral that she party really hard at, and don’t remember what happened next. Ladies be careful when you go to parties and other social gatherings cos “Bois no be y3 baaaad paaaaaaaaaaaa”

Michael Kwarteng – Very possible, I’ve met not less than two people who were pregnant for more three years. Another didn’t know she was pregnant until we prayed for her…

Koku Abotsi – …let it be on record that majority of those doubting and making jokes out of this story are Christians who believe the birth of Jesus story tho.hihi.