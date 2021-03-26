- Advertisement -

When it comes to sensational drama, nobody does it better than Ghanaians abroad. from time to time, social media gets talking whenever some ridiculous drama happens among them and it has happened again.

A Ghanaian woman abroad has publicly fought and disgraced another Ghanaian woman for snatching her husband of 22 years.

According to the woman, she has been married to the husband for the past 22 years and the marriage has produced 5 children.

But from nowhere, this woman called Maa Christie has dumped her own husband in the USA and moved to London to snatch her husband.

The woman claims she suspected Maa Christie and her husband of having affair and even having a child together but he always denies it whenever he is questioned until she caught them red-handed on a train in London.

Well, it wasn’t a pleasant sight. The woman claims Maa Christie used Juju to snatch her husband and she will never know peace. It was a nasty fight.

Most people gathered there were shocked about the incident unfolding in the public transport and some even made efforts to separate them but the wife insisted on taking video footage as proof of their affair.

The identities of the man and his legitimate wife have not been identified yet but trust GhPage to dig until we get to the root of this. We will keep you posted.