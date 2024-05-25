GH business woman kidnapped in Nigeria after her friend convinced her to accompany her to her cousin’s wedding

A young Ghanaian businesswoman, Abigail Tandoh, has been kidnapped in Nigeria after a friend’s invitation.

As confirmed and proven by Abigail’s brother, his sister was invited by a long-time friend, simply known as Celine, to attend a cousin’s wedding in Nigeria.

Abigail and Celine had known themselves for the past 5 years hence she wasn’t suspicious about the invite despite several warnings from her fmaily.

The invitation came from a man named Andrews Amechi, who’s now believed to be the mastermind behind the kidnapping.

According to exclusive information obtained by GhPage from Abigail’s brother, she was abducted from a hotel in Aba, Nigeria on 27th April 2024.



Andrews, the suspect, is allegedly the one who extended the wedding invitation to Celine and convinced her to bring Abigail along.

A video attached to this report shows Andrews urging Celine and Abigail to visit his house and stay for a few days before the wedding.



However, this visit never occurred, as the two women were kidnapped from their hotel room by a group of thugs reportedly led by Andrews.

Before she arrived in Nigeria, Abigail, a pet business entrepreneur, had discussed a business venture with Celine.

She planned to purchase dogs in Nigeria to resell in Ghana and even begged her friend to make enquiries for her if she could cross the border with the dogs.

In a set of Whatsapp conversations that have been screenshotted, Abigail texted her brother that she had been kidnapped and additionally shared her live location.

As seen in one of the screenshots, Abigail named Andrews as the one behind her kidnap.

Background checks have also revealed that Abigail holds an HND in Procurement And Supply from Takoradi Technical University.

Abigail is a married woman and has been living in Dubai with her husband before relocating temporarily to Ghana and then Nigeria for the supposed wedding.

Her family is in distress and seeking immediate intervention from both Ghanaian and Nigerian authorities to secure Abigail’s safe release and return.