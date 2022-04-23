Ghanaian slayqueen arrested by the FBI in the US for $6M online fraud [Details]

- Advertisement -

Whitney Adams is a Ghanaian woman who has been arrested in the United States by the FBI for engaging in a $6 million fraud.

Per a Pulse.com.gh publication, she has made in excess of $6 million in online fraud which she has been doing with the help of some local fraudsters.

According to U.S court documents with case number 1:22-mj-01123, Whitney who lives between Ghana and America has helped Ghanaian fraudsters to scam people.

Ghanaian slayqueen arrested by the FBI in the US for $6M online fraud

So far, Whitney Adams has been identified as an Accra based lady who goes by the nickname Girl Boss.

She is known specifically on Snapchat for her lavish lifestyle which includes frequenting Dubai for luxurious vacations at 5-star locations.

Excerpts of the documents read:

“From a time unknown, but by at least July 2018, and through April 7, 2022, in the District of Arizona, and elsewhere, FLAVIA ANNANG, WHITNEY ADAMS, and their co-conspirators conducted a romance / inheritance scam,” the court document said.

“unknown co-conspirators created phony online dating profiles and personas to engage in online chats, text messaging, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls, and otherwise with unwitting Victims located in the United States in efforts to convince those Victims they were involved in an online romantic relationship with a real person“.

According to the document, “these unwitting Victims were usually elderly or older men. ANNANG’s and ADAMS’ co-conspirators then convinced the Victims to send money to, or on behalf of, those fake romantic partners to collect a fake inheritance that was supposedly due to the romantic partner.

The Victims believed the money was to pay attorney’s fees, customs duties, government fees, taxes, or other expenses related to “releasing” the inheritance and were often told that they would share in the ultimate inheritance or that the receipt of the “inheritance” proceeds would allow the fake romantic partner to join the Victim in the United States.

The co-conspirators provided the Victims with addresses to mail checks to and bank accounts to wire money or deposit checks to, which were controlled by ANNANG, ADAMS, or other co-conspirators. ANNANG, ADAMS, and the co-conspirators then fraudulently transferred and/or kept the Victims’ money and no “inheritance” proceeds were ever remitted in exchange.

Ghanaian slayqueen arrested by the FBI in the US for $6M online fraud

The FBI agent who filed the complaint on behalf of the United States, also indicated that “I then interviewed Victim #2 on June 25, 2021, and several times thereafter. Victim #2, age 68, lives in Flagstaff, Arizona. In 2015, Victim #2 was introduced to his friend’s online girlfriend who called herself Stephanie Williams.

Williams told Victim #2 her parents died in Ghana leaving a large inheritance of gold bars valued at over $10,000,000. Williams put Victim #2 in contact with people claiming to be attorneys and government representatives who said they would help Williams and Victim #2 obtain the inheritance for a fee.

Williams and her associates directed Victim #2 to send money to different people so they could claim the inheritance. Williams promised to share the inheritance with Victim #2 if he made the payments. Between 2015 and 2022, Victim #2 sent over $5,000,000 to different people in an unsuccessful effort to collect the inheritance”.

Check out more photos of Whitney Adams:

Ghanaian slayqueen arrested by the FBI in the US for $6M online fraud

Ghanaian slayqueen arrested by the FBI in the US for $6M online fraud

Read The Full Document of Whitney Adams $6 million scam below…

Ghanaian slayqueen arrested by the FBI in the US for $6M online fraud