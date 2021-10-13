type here...
GhPageLifestyleGhanaian women go braless to celebrate 'No Bra Day'; Shares hot &...
Lifestyle

Ghanaian women go braless to celebrate ‘No Bra Day’; Shares hot & attractive photos

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

On 13th October every year, the world celebrates No Bra Day.

It’s a day set apart for women to free the titis and encouraged women to go for breast examination to determine if there is any form of abnormality within it.

No Bra Day is also a commemorative holiday that honours victims and survivors of breast cancer.

This year just the other, Ghanaian women freed their boobs and many of them have shared their photos on social media to encourage others to create breast cancer awareness.

READ ALSO: 6 hot photos of some Ghanaian female celebrities without a bra on ‘No Bra day’

Ghpage has obtained some photos of Ghanaian women who are celebrating the no bra day in style.

SEE PHOTOS BELOW:

Arguably, Ghanaian women have the most beautiful boobs in the whole world. They are of the right size; big and firm.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Accra
few clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
74 %
2.6mph
20 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News