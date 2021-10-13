Ghanaian women go braless to celebrate ‘No Bra Day’; Shares hot & attractive photos

- Advertisement -

On 13th October every year, the world celebrates No Bra Day.

It’s a day set apart for women to free the titis and encouraged women to go for breast examination to determine if there is any form of abnormality within it.

No Bra Day is also a commemorative holiday that honours victims and survivors of breast cancer.

This year just the other, Ghanaian women freed their boobs and many of them have shared their photos on social media to encourage others to create breast cancer awareness.

Ghpage has obtained some photos of Ghanaian women who are celebrating the no bra day in style.

SEE PHOTOS BELOW:

