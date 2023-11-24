type here...
Ghanaian women love Nigerian men but they’re managing Ghanaian men because they have no choice – Hilda Baci

By Osei Emmanuel
Popularly Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci is on a rattling spree and she has chosen Ghana and Ghanaians as her victim and she doesn’t seem to be backing down soon.

The former Guinness World Record holder in a recent podcast session took a swipe at the highly revered Ghana Jollof citing it to lack flavour.

This statement as reported by ghpage.com has not sat well with Ghanaians who are taking turns on trolling her on social media.

And as if that’s not enough, Hilda went on to assert on the same podcast show that Ghanaian women will 100% prefer Nigerian men to Ghanaian men.

We as at now don’t know the survey she did to come to such conclusions but she is firm to her ground. According to her, the women from Ghana are only getting married to or dating Ghanaian men because they seem to have no choice and also they’re stucked with them.

