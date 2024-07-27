type here...
Ghanaian youths are fleeing the country because of the severe economic hardships – Rashad (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Rashad

In the wake of a disturbing story about an unemployed graduate threatening to end it all by the end of August if his circumstances do not improve.

Award-winning Ghanaian blogger and vlogger, Rashad, has weighed in on the situation, shedding light on the broader issues facing the nation’s youth.

During the most recent episode of GhPage’s Rash Hour show, Rashad emphasized that the mass exodus of Ghanaian youth is a direct response to the severe economic hardships plaguing the country.

He argued that young Ghanaians are choosing to channel their hard work and talents overseas, where they believe they have a better chance of reaping the fruits of their labour.

“Ghanaian youths are hardworking,” Rashad asserted. “But they are rewarded with peanuts here. Look at our GHS18 daily minimum wage, which is just $22. It’s no wonder they are leaving in droves.”

Rashad expressed deep concern over the brain drain phenomenon, highlighting that Ghana is losing some of its best talents to the West.

The current economic climate, marked by high unemployment rates and low wages, is driving many young Ghanaians to seek opportunities abroad, where they hope to find better prospects and fair compensation for their efforts.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

