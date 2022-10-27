- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa has been accused of joining the likes of Kisa Gbekele, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Sandra Ankobiah etc to enhance her body.

As we all know, the talented actress has been off our screens for some time now only to return with enlarged curves, butts and breasts.

In a video sighted on Maame Serwaa is seen wearing a crop top over a pair of tight black trousers.

Apparently, her body features most notably boobs, curves and butts have visibly increased and even the blind can testify to this.

Citing the video, Maame Serwaa who was obsessed with her hair was expressing her satisfaction with the work done by the hairdressers.

She also noted that she had come with her fans to experience the good services of the salon.

Describing Maame Serwaa’s new look as beautiful is an understatement, she qualifies to be called the ‘Helen Of Troy’ of this generation.

Watch the video below to know more…

