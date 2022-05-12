Ghanaians accuse popular Mawarko Restaurant of food poisoning

- Advertisement -

Some Ghanaians have accused the popular eatery, Mawarko Restaurant, of food poisoning.

As a result, the restaurant has been trending on Twitter where individuals who ate there over the weekend complained of severe stomach upset.

According to these people, they believe the food they took was poisoned which resulted in them being hospitalized.

Sharing their frustrations and calling for the immediate sanction of Mawarko Restaurant, one Edward Elohim wrote:

Marwako @Marwakofastfood gave me and many others in this hospital the worst food poisoning ever. I’ll do everything in my power to make sure they do not get away with this.

These allegations were corroborated by other individuals who suffered a similar fate after eating at Mawarko Restaurant at East Legon over the weekend.

Norvi Nyo wrote:

Hmm, I thought we were alone. Saturday, @Marwakofastfood East Legon gave me and my family the worst food poisoning ever! A pain I cannot explain.Myself,my husband, my 5year old & 20months old boys. I feel like I could lose my boys.I won’t even say we are recovering because…. …we are still extremely sick !! In and out of the hospital!! Bills,drips, lots of money and lots of stress and PAIN !! Cannot go to work,my sons cannot go to school. The worst sickness ever, and I had to watch my little boys and myself go through this !!! I am ready to go any…

Fernandes Kpodo also wrote:

I have been absent from work for fhe whole week because i decided to eat at Marwako,hmm When i recover i am definitely taking them on.54390

Eyram wrote:

I got served at mawako East legon (A&C) on Saturday evening, I found my self at the hospital at 3pm. All because of mawako fried rice n water Mellon juice. The pains alone I pray no one goes through this. Still on medication. I will surely come out of this.

Gad wrote:

I am a victim of this.. @fernandez_kpodo is as well.. we ate there Saturday afternoon and currently still undergoing treatment.. what’s worse is the day we arrived at the hospital, we Joshua and his friends at the hospital suffering just as much.. that’s 6 of us just cos of ……

Meanwhile, the Mawarko Restaurant is yet to respond to the wild allegations. The same institution was in the news some years ago where a manager maltreated a worker.