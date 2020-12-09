Ghanaians agree that NDC & NPP should work together – Akufo-Addo

- Advertisement -

President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that results from the country’s parliamentary elections is a sign that the NPP and the NDC need to work together for the country’s growth.

Nana and Bawumiah

The President who made this known while reading his victory speech at his residence in Nima, Accra said the country must unite after the election.

He used the opportunity to condemn the post-election violence in some constituencies in the country.

Nana Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413 of the votes cast, representing 51.59% while the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama placed second, garnering 6,214,889 which represents 47.36% of the total ballots cast.

The Electoral Commission while announcing the results of the election said it excludes results from the Techiman South constituency.

Total valid votes cast, according to the Electoral Commission, was 13,434,574 representing 79% of total registered voters.