Ghanaians on the internet have taken to the comments section of a viral video from the just ended VGMAs and according to them Serwaa Amihere’s professionalism and maturity are highly commendable.

We are all witnesses as to how Abena Korkor has picked on Serwaa Amihere on several occasions and spewed blatant lies about her all in the name of clout chasing.

Many people expected Serwaa Amihere to be cold towards Abena Korkor while she was interviewing her on the #VGMA23 red carpet but the award-winning journals did the opposite.

Serwaa Amihere was very receptive and full of smiles when she was interviewing notorious and bitter Abena Korkor who will definitely attack her once again in the future.

If Abena Korkor had a small sense of dignity in her, she would have used that opportunity to apologize to Serwaa Amihere for all the harm that she has done to her brand but her narcissistic trait didn’t allow her to do so.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the video by some Ghanaians who have intense hate and dislike for Abena Korkor’s attacks on other celebrities.

@hannahagyei2gh Eiii na mose girl yi ne ho y3 de3

@yaaamanuwiaah – Well done serwaa. Professionalism at its best

@Jadeelammy – herrrh Serwaa is really a professional ?me aa nka menhw3 wanim mpo