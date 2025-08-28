type here...
Ghanaians are crying for me to lead this country- Kennedy Agyapong

By Mzta Churchill
Kennedy Agyapong

Loudmouth Ghanaian politician, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has said that Ghanaians are yearning for him to lead them.

The politician made the statement when he was trumpeting his good policies should he become the next president of Ghana.

The usual Hon. Kennedy Agyapong stated emphatically that he is the best to be the flagbearer of the NPP, and the best to become the next president of Ghana.

He noted in his speech that Ghanaians already believe in him, and are in anticipation of him becoming the next president of Ghana.

According to him, “Ghanaians are crying for me to lead this country”.

- GhPage
