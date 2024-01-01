- Advertisement -

The leader and founder of New Jerusalem Chapel Bishop J.Y Adu despite the warning from the IGP and the Ghana Police Service has prophesied that three Chiefs are going to die in 2024.

According to the preacher during his 31st Night CrossOver Service, the country is going to be hit with a lot of disastrous news about the death of some prominent people.

He continued that the prophecy given to him by God indicates three most prominent chiefs in the country are going to die and therefore Ghanaians need to start praying for them to avert such death.

“Another disaster to befall the country will go for our traditional leaders. Three prominent chiefs among our traditional leaders will be buried. Pray for them,” he said.

He also used the opportunity to warn the traditional leaders in the country to stop fighting amongst themselves.

Bishop J.Y Adu explained that there was no sense in them trying to prove that they were more powerful than another but rather stay calm and cool.

“Tell the chiefs that, they should stop the fight among themselves, they must stop challenging themselves because that will not bring peace. Tell them to be calm and stay cool. Peace be unto them”, he prophesized.