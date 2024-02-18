“Ghanaians are intimidated by my success, comment anyhow with their 1gh data” – Afua Asantewaa (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian internet sensation, Afua Asantewaa has thrown a subtle jab at Ghanaians on social media who seem to have constant issues with how her.

Afua Asantewaa became a household name after she announced and completed her Guinness World Record singing marathon last December and has since been under scrutiny on social media.

In a recently shared self recorded video, the journalist and tourism ambassador had a few words to share with such people and as usual, netizens are not happy with her.

“Too many people expose their ignorance on social media. They comment anyhow with 1gh data and DM or meet you in person begging for money or Job.

Lack of knowledge many shall perish. They don’t know their contact or email used to register their ghost can easily be tracked.” she said.

This comment is not sitting well with a section of Ghanaians who feel Afua is making her new found fame get into her head.

Checkout the video below