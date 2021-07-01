- Advertisement -

Actress and socialite, Efia Odo says many Ghanaians have pointed accusing fingers at her following the death of social activist Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Muhammed and two other residents in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

Kaaka’s death sparked outrage online and a protest in Ejura on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The protest escalated when dozens of irate youth clashed with security forces.

Two persons died in the protest while four others who sustained gunshot wounds are receiving treatment in hospital.

Speaking on the incident on Angel FM, Efia Odo, who’s one of the conveners of the #FixTheCountry campaign, broke down into uncontrollable tears for being blamed for her harmless social activism.

The actress said she feels guilty that citizens had to lose their lives because they demanded their standard of living be improved.

“I feel like it’s my fault. I read comments and people make comments like ‘I have the blood of victims on my hands because if we did not do this whole FixTheCountry thing none of this would have happened’. But if the country is fixed we wouldn’t be complaining,” Efia Odo said amid tears.

Ibrahim Muhammed was allegedly attacked by a mob at about 1:30 am on Saturday, June 26, 2021, for his social media activism reportedly making the government unpopular in Ejura.

The 40-year-old father of five is believed to be a member of the Economic Fighters League and recently the #FixTheCountry movement.

He died on Monday, June 28, 2021, while receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

President Nana Akuffo-Addo has since directed the Minister of Interior Hon Ambrose Dery to start an inquiry into the unrest and provide him with a report and recommendations with ten (10) days.