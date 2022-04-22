- Advertisement -

The Bible warns against tattoos in Leviticus 19:28 which says, “Ye shall not make any cuttings in your flesh for the dead, nor print or tattoo any marks upon you: I am the Lord.”

Evangelist Sonnie Badu being a man of God should know better about how God and the Bible seriously frown on tattoos.

Since we are in a woke generation, many things are considered to be archaic therefore people do whatever they want by claiming to be elite.

Ghanaians on the internet most especially Christians are not happy at all over Sonnie Badu’s new arm tattoo.

The gospel singer has joined the ways of secular musicians who are noted for tattooing themselves.

It’s not surprising Sonnie Badu has gotten a tattoo on himself because just a few months ago, he proudly showed off his guns like a gangster on the internet.

See the photo below to know more…

Below are some of the comments from Christians who are disappointed in Sonnie Badu for getting a tattoo.

Will the founder and leader of Rock Hill Chapel reply the critics who are bastardizing him for getting a tattoo or will ignore them as usual? Stay tuned for more on this developing story.