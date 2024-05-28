Ghanaians call for the immediate arrest of Lilwin over the death of the 3-year-old boy involved in his accident

Concerned Ghanaians on the internet are calling for the immediate arrest of Lilwin over the death of the 3-year-old boy involved in his accident.

As confirmed, the tragic car accident that happened last Saturday involving Lilwin claimed the life of a three-year-old boy.

The sad incident happened near the Grace Baptist Church at Amakom in Kumasi.

According to sources, the deceased was seated in a Hyundai Santa Fe passenger seat when it collided with Lil Win’s Mercedes Benz.

Immediately after the accident, he was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

The young boy’s grandmother, who identified as Abrefi Victoria, confirmed the news during a telephone interview on Angel FM.

The three-year-old’s father might also lose his leg

A majority of Ghanaians who have come across the sad story have blamed Lilwin for the demise of the little one and additionally called for his arrest.

Netizens Reactions…

@yrnrgee00 – The police should do their job and if he is the one at fault, he lil win should be arrest and charged.

@LFC_Bryan – i wonder why some people think driving at a top speed means one knows how to drive. Where the incident happened is a very busy street with traffic on the road almost every time. so i wonder the essence of that speed.

@GhanaSocialU – Arrest Lil win.. He should be in Jail now …