Ghanaians call for the sack and arrest of UCC student Blaq Mhizper

A third-year student of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), known among his peers as Blaq Mhizper, has come under heavy fire on social media after more than 50 ‘maame ne paapa’ videos of himself and female students were found on his laptop.

According to reports, Blaq Mhizper secretly films the maame ne paapa sessions without the consent of his victims.

He is believed to hide his phone in unsuspecting locations to capture the acts.

The shocking revelation has triggered widespread anger as many Ghanaians on Twitter (X) are calling for his immediate expulsion from UCC and prosecution by law enforcement agencies.

Some of the videos feature partners of his close friends, betraying the trust they had in him.

Currently, Blaq Mhizper has deactivated all his social media handles, and his friends also claim all attempts to reach him via phone call have been futile.