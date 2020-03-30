type here...
Source:GHPAGE
Ghanaians clash with police officers for taking advantage of the lockdown to abuse them

By RASHAD
0
Ghanaians clash with police officers over lockdown
There appears to be anger among some section of Ghanaians in relation to how the police and military are handling the whole partial lockdown directive from the presidency.

Ghpage.com has sighted a video of some Ghanaians in a heated argument with some police officers accusing them of abuse.

In the video, some police officers are holding sticks and are threatening to beat the people for defying the lockdown.

But in their defense, they told the officers they were only out there to buy prepaid cards for their electricity.

Whiles, they wait to be served, a group of police officers stormed the place and threatened to beat them.

One of the Officer could be heard saying they can beat them for free and no one can do anything to them.

Watch the video below

The government has issued a directive for a partial lockdown of some major cities in the country.

The cities are located mainly in Greater Kumasi and in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

It started from today, 30th March 2020 and it will last for the next 14 days subject to constant review.

