- Advertisement -

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay claims her proclaimation as the “Queen of Ghana Music” is a title her fans gave to her and not a self-aggrandizement.

According to the ‘Uber Driver’ hitmaker, she accepted the title and decided to identify herself as a “best” among her female counterparts because her fans said so.

In a recent interview, Wendy told 3Music that, other than Beyonce, she cannot be compared to any other female performer in Ghana’s music industry.

“First of all, the Queen of Ghana Music was a title my fans gave me. And who doesn’t like good things? They gave me that title, and I was like, if they see me as the queen of Ghana music, I will take it.

“That right there was to confirm the fact that, yeah, I have accepted that title because my fans gave it to me,” she told 3Music in a recent interview.