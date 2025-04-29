Ghanaians demand the arrest of the 5 guys in the viral Kumasi video

A worrying video that has taken over social media trends shows the moment 5 young men ran the train on a young lady.

In the now viral video that has received massive condemnation from social media users, the 5 guys took turns on the young lady who was begging them to stop.

As heard in one of out of the 4 clips, the lady lamented that she was the one who initially agreed to the cause but she was lying and just joking. In her own words, “I’m the one who said it but am lying“ (As stated in Twi).

Despite the lady’s cries and plea for them to stop, the young guys still continued and appeared happy.

After attentively watching the video, one could tell she was in severe pain because she tried pushing them away on several occasions, but they were still forcing themselves on her.

Currently, tweeps on X formerly Twitter are tagging the Ghana Police Service to immediately apprehend the 5 guys and deal with them as their faces clearly showed.

Netizens Reactions

@kilck_kilck – This is rape! She was crying that it stops and still! Ahhh

@Fawogyimiko – They have to be jailed

@Iamamit – “Absolutely right — consent is everything, no excuses ever!”

@Aliumogaji – we have different type of those videos the one i watched yesterday night was clearly a Ræpe no cap

@Thuguzii – Ill say this….it isn’t rape if they contented at the beginning…. pulling out is literally the hardest thing for some people to do tbh

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the video here, but you can click on the link below to watch it.

