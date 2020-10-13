Ghanaians descend on Afia Schwar for mocking Prof. Naana Opoku’s make-up

- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger in a recent post on social media mocked the fashion sense of the running mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

The controversial media personality sarcastically stated that the hair and make-up of Professor Jane was bad.

She wrote; “Hair and makeup on point”.

Her comment has garnered massive backlash from Ghanaians and also some members of the opposition party.

In several responses to Afia Schwarzenegger’s post, they described her as ugly and unintelligent.

Read comments below;

Afia Schwarzenneger was also advised to not compare herself to the former Minister for Education as she is not as intelligent and beautiful as Prof. Jane Naana Agyemang.