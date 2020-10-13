type here...
GhPage Entertainment Ghanaians descend on Afia Schwar for mocking Prof. Naana Opoku's make-up
Entertainment

Ghanaians descend on Afia Schwar for mocking Prof. Naana Opoku’s make-up

Avatar
By Lizbeth Brown
Updated:
Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang(L) Afia Schwarznegger(R)
Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang(L) Afia Schwarznegger(R)
- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger in a recent post on social media mocked the fashion sense of the running mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

The controversial media personality sarcastically stated that the hair and make-up of Professor Jane was bad.

She wrote; “Hair and makeup on point”.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is image-11.png

Her comment has garnered massive backlash from Ghanaians and also some members of the opposition party.

In several responses to Afia Schwarzenegger’s post, they described her as ugly and unintelligent.

Read comments below;

Afia Schwarzenneger was also advised to not compare herself to the former Minister for Education as she is not as intelligent and beautiful as Prof. Jane Naana Agyemang.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
3.9mph
75 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
82 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News