Before Blackstars played against Nigeria yesternight, Prophet Ogya Nyame predicted that Ghana won’t qualify for the world cup.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra FM last January, the founder and leader of Shining Grace Chapel International, boldly prophesied that the Blackstars will not qualify for the World Cup in Qatar this year.

In his own words during the interview;

“You know that I’ve already watched Ghana’s game against Nigeria and I saw Nigerian jubilating after the two games and that means that Ghana won’t qualify”

Unfortunately, Ogya Nyame has been disgraced big time because Ghana has qualified for the world cup after playing a goalless draw with Nigeria last week.

And quashing Nigerians‘ dreams of going to Qatar after a 1-1 draw with the Super Eagles in Abuja yesterday.

It is at the back of the joyful news that has landed Ogya Nyame into a deep troll pit.

According to critics, Ogya Nyame should be ashamed of himself wherever he is and eat the humble pie by apologizing to the entire country.

As usual, Ogya Nyame will come and blame black magic for his failed prediction.