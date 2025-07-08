type here...
News

Ghanaians descend on Efia Odo over her new seductive video

By Armani Brooklyn
Efia Odo

Ghanaian socialite and actress, Efia Odo, has once again stirred public controversy after a revealing video of her partying in a nightclub went viral on social media.

In the video, Efia Odo is seen dancing seductively in a very short skirt that exposed her thighs and buttocks.

Her black underwear was fully visible throughout the clip, along with her chain waist beads.

While such scenes are not entirely out of character for the outspoken media personality, what has particularly shocked many Ghanaians is the fact that she recently declared herself a born-again Christian.

Her appearance and conduct in the video have drawn backlash from social media users who feel betrayed by what they describe as a sudden contradiction of her spiritual journey.

READ ALSO: Exclusive video from Kimathi Rawlings’ wedding surfaces

Efia Odo shows private parts in new pictures

“She said she had changed and found Christ — what is this again?” one disappointed Twitter user wrote.

Another commented, “We supported her spiritual rebirth, but now it looks like it was all for attention. This is just sad.”

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Efia Odo has long been a polarizing figure in Ghana’s entertainment space, known for her bold fashion choices, unfiltered opinions, and advocacy for personal freedom.

However, her latest actions have reignited debates around morality, celebrity influence, and the sincerity of public figures who declare religious transformations.

READ ALSO: GH mother lashes teenage daughter for indecent dressing

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Port Harcourt

Port Harcourt lady burns boyfriend after breakup

Exclusive video from Kimathi Rawlings’ wedding surfaces

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, July 8, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Auchi Polytechnic lecturer caught with a married woman

Mr. Ehigie

Netizens call for the dismissal of Professor Ehigie

Professor Ehigie

Agradaa’s mum dismisses claims of sacking Sofo Asiamah

Agradaas mother

GH mother lashes teenage daughter for indecent dressing

Ghanaian mother & her daughter

Go back to Ghana and fool and you will see- Maa Linda tells Afia Schwar

Maa Linda & Afia Schwar
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways