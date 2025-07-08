Ghanaians descend on Efia Odo over her new seductive video

Ghanaian socialite and actress, Efia Odo, has once again stirred public controversy after a revealing video of her partying in a nightclub went viral on social media.

In the video, Efia Odo is seen dancing seductively in a very short skirt that exposed her thighs and buttocks.

Her black underwear was fully visible throughout the clip, along with her chain waist beads.

While such scenes are not entirely out of character for the outspoken media personality, what has particularly shocked many Ghanaians is the fact that she recently declared herself a born-again Christian.

Her appearance and conduct in the video have drawn backlash from social media users who feel betrayed by what they describe as a sudden contradiction of her spiritual journey.

READ ALSO: Exclusive video from Kimathi Rawlings’ wedding surfaces

“She said she had changed and found Christ — what is this again?” one disappointed Twitter user wrote.

Another commented, “We supported her spiritual rebirth, but now it looks like it was all for attention. This is just sad.”

Efia Odo has long been a polarizing figure in Ghana’s entertainment space, known for her bold fashion choices, unfiltered opinions, and advocacy for personal freedom.

However, her latest actions have reignited debates around morality, celebrity influence, and the sincerity of public figures who declare religious transformations.

READ ALSO: GH mother lashes teenage daughter for indecent dressing