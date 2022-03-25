- Advertisement -

The first leg of the 2022 world cup playoffs match between Ghana and Nigeria ended in a draw after 90 minutes of pulsating football.

Both teams were not able to find the targets as chances in the first 45 minutes were few and far between.

Although, Ghana played very well but many Ghanaian football lovers on the internet have blamed and accused Jordan Ayew of not playing his heart out as compared to his colleagues.

According to these angry supporters, Jordan Ayew is a selfish player because he was thinking only about himself on the field and how to take the glory alone reason he had the opportunity to key some kye passes but he refused.

Meanwhile, Ghana will go to Nigeria to play the second leg on Tuesday in Abuja. The final decision on which country to qualify for the Mundial will be decided.