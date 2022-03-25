type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsGhanaians descend on Jordan Ayew
Sports

Ghanaians descend on Jordan Ayew

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaians descend on Jordan Ayew
- Advertisement -

The first leg of the 2022 world cup playoffs match between Ghana and Nigeria ended in a draw after 90 minutes of pulsating football.

Both teams were not able to find the targets as chances in the first 45 minutes were few and far between.

Although, Ghana played very well but many Ghanaian football lovers on the internet have blamed and accused Jordan Ayew of not playing his heart out as compared to his colleagues.

According to these angry supporters, Jordan Ayew is a selfish player because he was thinking only about himself on the field and how to take the glory alone reason he had the opportunity to key some kye passes but he refused.

Meanwhile, Ghana will go to Nigeria to play the second leg on Tuesday in Abuja. The final decision on which country to qualify for the Mundial will be decided.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, March 25, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    84 %
    3.2mph
    40 %
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News