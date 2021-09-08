- Advertisement -

Scores of Ghanaians have expressed mixed reactions over recent comments made by former President John Dramani Mahama which have been described as inappropriate and tantamount to inciting violence at the country’s next elections

Speaking on Akina FM, a local radio station in Techiman, during his ‘Thank You’ tour of the Bono East Region, the 2020 Presidential Candidate for the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) said his party won the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections but was robbed of victory.

On the heels of this, the former President said it will be a “do or die” affair at the polls during the 2024 general elections as his party will be more vigilant to avoid the risk of losing to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the third time in a row.

“The 2020 elections were rigged for the NPP. We have however accepted the ruling of the Supreme Court for the sake of peace. However, come 2024, the NDC will be extra vigilant at the polling stations because that is where the elections are won.”

“So at the polling station [in the next election], it will be do or die. I am not saying all die be die. I’m saying it will be do or die because the right thing must be done,” he said.

However, Ghanaians have been divided over the comments by Mahama with many criticising the NDC flagbearer for seemingly threatening to cause a disturbance at the next polls.

Check out some of the reactions below

Obiri-Boahen: Your ‘do or die’ comment won’t intimidate the NPP; we’re not cowards

Mixpy_Bench: Do or Die in John Mahama’s voice sounds orgasmic. I’ve been Playing the video on repeat saaaa

Jason: It’s true Mahama said 2024 election will be “do or die “? Na wait s3bi s3bi o if war come Ghana aa mahama nu who he go for beat ? Winter saf go beat him hands down kai

Richi Attoh: Mahama just wans u all to know if the NDC does not win in 2024 wld just make Ghana ungovernable. Bcos he cant tell us he does not already know vigilance at the polling stations is key to winning elections here n cant not tell us the NDC were not vigilant there in 2020.