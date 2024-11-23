Ghanaians Hail Ibrahim Mahama For Settling 110,000 Dollars Hospital Bills For A Patient

Ibrahim Mahama, the brother of former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama is trending positively.

Ghanaians have heaped praises on the business mogul following his kind gesture to a patient.

Ibrahim Mahama has paid an amount worth 110, 000 dollars as a hospital bill for a patient.

It all started when GH One TV interviewed a 10-year-old Lisa, who was diagnosed with stage 4 acute myeloid leukemia.

Following the post on the social media pages of Gh One, Ibrahim Mahama’s aide commented that his boss was willing to pay the 110, 000 dollars hospital bill.

Per information gathered by Gh Page, the philanthropist did not brag but has settled the hospital bills of Lisa.

Ghanaians have therefore heaped praises on the business mogul for his benevolence as they claim this is what the rich should be doing.

IMG 0015