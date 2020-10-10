type here...
GhPage News Ghanaians hate politicians too much - Deputy Defence Minister
News

Ghanaians hate politicians too much – Deputy Defence Minister

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Ghanaians hate politicians too much - Deputy Defence Minister
Deputy defence minister-Ekow Hayford
- Advertisement -

The deputy minister of defence Major (Rtd) Derrick Oduro has accused Ghanaians of being the cause of the recent killing of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford.

According to the minister, there have been calls from MPs for their security to be beefed up since their lives are always at risk but some Ghanaians have bashed them saying it isn’t necessary.

He went on to say that even though the police and security agencies are yet to apprehend the perpetrators, Ghanaians are supposed to be the ones to be blamed more for this heinous act.

This is not the first time a Parliamentarian has been attacked and shot dead. It happens all the time in all successive governments. But anytime we raise concerns that the three arms of government need protections as prescribed by the constitution, Ghanaians get angry in regards to the request.”

“They say, why should we offer protection to MPs including the media. You lead the cause and chastise us as if Members of Parliament are aliens as if they are from a far country,” he said in an interview on Nhyira FM.

The defence minister went on to use the oppotunity to call on the relevant authorities to provide protection to politicians and especially parliamentarians who have become the target of unscrupulous individuals who are bent on terminating their lives out of sheer hate and animosity.

The late Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford was killed in the early hours of yesterday when he was returning from a campaign trip.

From a source, the road on which the MP was traveling on got blocked by some armed robbers who shot the MP after saying they(MPs) are the cause of all the problems that Ghanaians are going through.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, October 10, 2020
Accra
few clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
88 %
2.5mph
20 %
Sat
79 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
83 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News