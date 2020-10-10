- Advertisement -

The deputy minister of defence Major (Rtd) Derrick Oduro has accused Ghanaians of being the cause of the recent killing of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford.

According to the minister, there have been calls from MPs for their security to be beefed up since their lives are always at risk but some Ghanaians have bashed them saying it isn’t necessary.

He went on to say that even though the police and security agencies are yet to apprehend the perpetrators, Ghanaians are supposed to be the ones to be blamed more for this heinous act.

“This is not the first time a Parliamentarian has been attacked and shot dead. It happens all the time in all successive governments. But anytime we raise concerns that the three arms of government need protections as prescribed by the constitution, Ghanaians get angry in regards to the request.”

“They say, why should we offer protection to MPs including the media. You lead the cause and chastise us as if Members of Parliament are aliens as if they are from a far country,” he said in an interview on Nhyira FM.

The defence minister went on to use the oppotunity to call on the relevant authorities to provide protection to politicians and especially parliamentarians who have become the target of unscrupulous individuals who are bent on terminating their lives out of sheer hate and animosity.

The late Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford was killed in the early hours of yesterday when he was returning from a campaign trip.

From a source, the road on which the MP was traveling on got blocked by some armed robbers who shot the MP after saying they(MPs) are the cause of all the problems that Ghanaians are going through.