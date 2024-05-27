Ghanaians hate me too much- Diana Asamoah says as she cries like a baby

Gospel musician and political “animal” Diana Diana Asamoah has disclosed how Ghanaians hate her for no reason.

The controversial Gospel musician made the shocking disclosure during her performance at the Kumasi edition of Abba Father 24, hosted by her.

During her performance, Diana Asamoah acknowledged and appreciated certain people who contributed their quota to her development.

Diana Asamoah did not end there but also talked about how Ghanaians hate her for reasons best known to them.

The gospel musician disclosed that she was once booked to perform at Otumfour’s birthday party which recently came off.

According to her, it was through that event that she realized that many Ghanaians hate for no reason.

Diana said Ghanaians took to the comment section of the posts that had her perform at Otumfour’s birthday party to question why despite numerous gospel musicians, she was the one selected.