Member of Parliament for the Akim Oda on the ticket of the NPP, Alexander Akwasi Acquah has sparked a debate online.

The politician, speaking during an interview on UTV disclosed that the NDC and for that matter, the incumbent government is not managing the country very well.

As a result of that, the politician noted that per his checks, Ghanaians have regretted voting for the NDC.

He stated, “Ghanaians miss the NPP and are crying out for us to come and rescue them”.