Chairman Wontumi has said that Ghanaians have missed the NPP and wish they were still in power.

Speaking during the NPP “Thank you” tour in Kumasi, Chairman Wontumi noted that Ghanaians have regretted voting for President John Mahama.

According to him, numerous Ghanaians voted for the president because of the promises he made before the election.

The politician claims the inability of the NDC to fulfil their promises make Ghanains wish the NPP were still in power.