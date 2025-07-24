type here...
Ghanaians have regretted voting for NDC- Dr. Bawumia’s “girl”

By Mzta Churchill

Former Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia’s girl, “Shortingo” has caused a stir online following the court’s decision on Kevin Taylor’s court case.

Speaking in a self-recorded video, “Shorting, popularly known as 8 expressed disappointment in the incumbent NDC government.

According to her, the court trashing Kevin Taylor’s issue is below the belt, adding that it gives room for more people to follow suit.

She noted that, if Kevin Taylor has been freed after insulting Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu among other top personalities, then it means the governemtn supports that.

She added that Ghanaians have regretted voting for President Mahama and the NDC because they are ruling the country contrary to what they preached.

