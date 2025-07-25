type here...
Politics

Ghanaians have regretted voting for the NDC and want to vote for NPP in 2028- Stephen Amoah

By Mzta Churchill

The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso on the ticket of the NPP, Hon. Stephen Amoahnhas read the minds of Ghanaians.

“Telepath” Stephen Amoah after reading the minds of Ghanaians has come out with the conclusion that Ghanaians have regretted voting for the NDC.

READ ALSO: Crimes have reduced- IGP

He noted that even though the NDC assumed power not long ago, Ghanaians are not happy with how things are going and have already regretted it.

The Member of Parliament stated however that, majority of Ghanaians have plans of voting for the NPP in the next general election.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Dating a man who cannot help you financially is a waste of time- lady says

Crimes have reduced- IGP

GhPagePolitics

TODAY

Friday, July 25, 2025
23.4 C
Accra

Also Read

Doctor & nurse sacked for office romance

Doctor nurse

Lecturer dies on top of level 200 student

Dr Ibikunle

Young Don apologises to Otumfour, President Mahama, Ajagurajah & others

Otumfour President Mahama Young Don Bishop Kwabena Asiamah

Nigerians are secretly k!lling Ghanaians- Spirito drops shocking information

I am sorry my brother- Kevin Taylor apologizes to Nana Yaa Brefo

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways