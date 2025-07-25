Ghanaians have regretted voting for the NDC and want to vote for NPP in 2028- Stephen Amoah

The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso on the ticket of the NPP, Hon. Stephen Amoahnhas read the minds of Ghanaians.

“Telepath” Stephen Amoah after reading the minds of Ghanaians has come out with the conclusion that Ghanaians have regretted voting for the NDC.

He noted that even though the NDC assumed power not long ago, Ghanaians are not happy with how things are going and have already regretted it.

The Member of Parliament stated however that, majority of Ghanaians have plans of voting for the NPP in the next general election.