type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsGhanaians in UK organize separate funeral for Queen Elizabeth II
News

Ghanaians in UK organize separate funeral for Queen Elizabeth II

By Albert
Ghanaians in UK organize separate funeral for Queen Elizabeth II
- Advertisement -

Some Ghanaians in the United Kingdom have decided to organize their own funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

While the late monarch was being laid to rest at Windsor Castle, these Ghanaians at Tottenham were also prepping up for her funeral.

A video shared by one of the organizers of the funeral has gone viral on Twitter.

According to her, her Ghanaian friends and colleagues have decided to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth separately.

Per the content of the video, they had set up a place with funeral paraphernalia, drums, and sound systems. They were clad in red and black to symbolize what their meeting meant.

Many Ghanaians have expressed angst at the video and the singular decision of these Ghanaians in the UK to organize a separate funeral from what the Royal Family has done for Queen Elizabeth.

Fadam0 wrote: The whites don’t care about what you’ve done to honour the Queen. If they catch you with no papers, Aswear u are coming

SmokedSalt wrote: These people should go back to Cape Coast and learn our history in slavery. Some of us didn’t get off the slave ship. We will always set ourselves back decades. Embarrassing.

@_mugeez wrote: If u have been blessed with money and u don’t know what to do , please remember your people in Africa . Help and support them financially because this kind of funeral will not help and it’s unnecessary

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, September 19, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    75.3 ° F
    75.3 °
    75.3 °
    88 %
    2.9mph
    100 %
    Mon
    75 °
    Tue
    77 °
    Wed
    81 °
    Thu
    83 °
    Fri
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News