Ghanaians jubilate as Guinness World Records drops first official statement about Chef Faila

- Advertisement -

Ghanaians across the internet are rejoicing as Guinness World Records issues its first official statement regarding Chef Faila Abdul Razak’s unprecedented cookathon attempt.



Chef Faila embarked on her cookathon attempt on the eve of the new year, showcasing her extraordinary culinary skills by cooking for an impressive 227 hours and 2 minutes.

In an extraordinary display of endurance and dedication, Chef Faila Abdul Razak turned off the gas just a few hours ago, officially concluding her historic cooking marathon.



The decision to end the marathon was made in consultation with her doctors, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing her health after the remarkable 9 days and 11 hours of continuous cooking.

READ ALSO: Finally! Guinness World Records drops first official statement about Chef Faila as she completes her cooking marathon

According to Guinness World Records, it is committed to a meticulous review process and waiting for evidence from Chef Faila.

The revelation from Guinness World Records came to light after Ghanaian brand influencer and entertainment enthusiast, Olele Salvador, took to his social media timeline to congratulate Chef Faila for her remarkable achievement.

Below are how some Ghanaians have reacted to the message from Guinness World Records…

Justice Paintsil – Who ask her to stop I love watching her cookWish she was my sister I could have packed all my bags and stay in her house for two years Because I love eating food

Nii Quaye Cubana – Chef Jah Bless Faila is very energetic and a great chef.Congratulations and all the best you have achieved your goals and it will take a very long time for anyone else to break your record

Ike Man – She should have cooked for two weeks buh all the same she has done well. Ghana is proud of her. Go Faila

J Michael Kuwornu – She is a True Lioness , a Multi purpose Woman and a Hero respect

READ ALSO: Cook-A-Thon: Ugandan chef Mama D gives up on GWR challenge after hearing Chef Faila has done a record 227 hours

READ ALSO: Nigerian Chef who cooked for 200 hours nonstop reportedly disqualified; Here’s why

Who is Chef Faila’s husband?

According to data received by us, the name of Chef Faila’s husband and the strong pillar behind her success is Cpt. Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei.

Chef Faila Child

Yes. According to our sources, Faila Abdul Razak and Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei are blessed with 1 beautiful daughter named Adriel

Chef Faila Cookathon

After 227 hours, Chef Faila turned off her gas to officially conclude her extraordinary singular Guinness World Record cookathon attempt

Her challenge will undergo review by Guinness World Records, awaiting official confirmation as of the publication of this article.

With her personal best, If successful, Chef Faila could become the latest global GWR record holder in a single cookathon from Ghana.

READ ALSO: Nigerian chef cooks for 200 hours nonstop to break Guinness World Records cookathon attempt