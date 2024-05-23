Ghanaians massively rejoice to the news of Fella Makafui’s arrest and wish for more problems for her

Popular actress and entrepreneur Precious Fella Makafui has been arrested for selling unregistered products to the public.



The arrest, which took place on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, was a result of a collaborative effort between investigative documentary filmmaking firm ISPYGH 247 and the Pharmacy Council Ghana.

Fella Makafui now faces charges related to the sale of unregistered drugs, false advertising, and the dissemination of unapproved advertisements by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

This arrest comes after a six-month surveillance operation led by ISPYGH 247, during which lead investigator Akwasi Koranteng and his team of undercover journalists closely monitored Fella Makafui’s social media activity on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

The evidence gathered from these platforms showed that Fella Makafui was promoting and selling various unregistered health and beauty products.

Upon her arrest, authorities confiscated 16 different products from her inventory.

These included Fertility Tea (Fibroid and Womb Tea), Butt and Hips Enlargement Syrup, Butt and Hip Enlargement Oil, Booty Cream, Booty Scrub, Hip and Big Butt Tea, and Breast Firming and Enlargement Cream.

The operation revealed the extent of Fella Makafui’s unlawful activities, highlighting the dangers of unregulated health and beauty products being sold to the public.

The Pharmacy Council Ghana and the FDA have both expressed their commitment to ensuring public safety and warned against the use of such unapproved products.

Netizens Reactions…

@KuameOli – Booty cream, breast firming and enlargement cream dems all dey for women. Ana boys de3 kcte duro p3 wow

@Winnaman4 – May was the best in the agenda department

@issrhaul_jah – Thank God ???? legal action has to be taken for defrauding the public

