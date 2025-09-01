type here...
Ghanaians mourn Osanju’s passing

By Armani Brooklyn
Osanju Dies

The Ghanaian TikTok community has been thrown into a state of mourning following the sudden death of popular content creator, Osanju.

News of his passing, which first circulated on social media, has now been confirmed by his family and close friends.

According to sources, Osanju reportedly died after a brief illness, just hours after watching the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano match.

Initial reports of his demise were met with disbelief, as many fans dismissed the news as a hoax.

TikToker Osanju and McBrown

However, confirmation from those close to him has sadly validated the tragic development.

Unconfirmed information also suggests that Osanju’s remains have since been moved to the morgue.

Tributes have since flooded social media, with fans and fellow TikTokers expressing their shock and grief over the untimely passing of the young creator.

Osanju gained popularity on TikTok for his engaging videos and entertaining personality, building a loyal fanbase that admired his creativity.

Prior to his passing, Osanju was battling leukaemia, cancer in the blood.

In some of his content, he talked about the difficulty in living with cancer and how he could die anytime soon.

