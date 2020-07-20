Ghanaians-are-too-partisan-and-have-lost-their-sense-of-humor-KSM

type here...
Taylor Junior Charles
By Taylor Junior Charles
Kwaku Sintim-Misah famously known as KSM has expressed his great disappointment in Ghanaians of today over how people in Ghana are so partisan to the point that comedians can not even crack jokes about politicians like Nana Addo amongst others anymore.

According to KSM, while speaking during an interview on YFM with host, Rev Erskine, said, “We are so partisan and polarized that if you are a comedian, you want to do some amazing funny joke on Akufo-Addo, they will brand you as NDC sympathizer, look at what OB went through because he cracked a joke about Mahama“.

The veteran Ghanaian writer and comedian made a conclusion that Ghanaians have lost their sense of humor to politics.

Per the KSM Show host, things weren’t like this back in the days as he referenced how then-President Rawlings and his wife were once at his ‘Politically Incorrect” comedy show yet and he cracked a joke about him without fear.

(Left to right) John Rawlings, Nana Konadu, Dr Ezenator Rawlings, JJ was in the house and I gave it to JJ and they were all cheering including himself,” he said and continued that “we have become too partisan … we have lost our sense of humour, I can’t crack a joke about the President,” The satirist stated.

Perhaps Ghanaians have certainly lost their sense of humor today, comparing what is seen in the video as described by KSM. We ought to retrieve it, people.

Watch video below:

Source:GHPage

